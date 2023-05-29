Who is Alberto Camerini, the guest singer-songwriter on Today is another day: wife, children, private life, career, songs, age, years

Who is Alberto Camerini, the guest singer-songwriter on Today is another day? What is the age, wife, children, private life and career? Born in 1951, he was born in São Paulo, Brazil. His family of Italian and Jewish origin moved to Brazil in 1938 due to the racial laws enacted by the fascist regime. However, at the age of eleven, Camerini returned to Italy, as he recounts in his autobiographical song entitled “Alberto”.

From an early age he developed a passion for music and while still in high school he founded the Pacco, a formation which included artists such as Eugenio Finardi, Lucio Fabbri and Ricky Belloni. In 1976 her first album entitled “Cinderella and daily bread” arrives, characterized by metropolitan rock sounds with influences from Brazilian music. He collaborates with various artists, becoming one of the most requested musicians, but the real success comes in the eighties: in 1980 his self-titled album is released, although in 1981 the great popularity comes with the song “Rock’n’roll robot”, becoming an exponent of electronic music in Italy.

The success continued the following year with the album “Rockmantico”, which entered the top ten of the sales charts. The album included the 1982 single “Tanz Baby Doll” along with other tracks such as “Electronic Macaroni” and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Freak.” During this period, Camerini maintained his unique artistic vein, combining punk, rock ‘n’ roll and electronic elements in his compositions.

In 1984, Alberto Camerini participated in the Sanremo Festival with the song “La bottega del caffè”, a tribute to Carlo Goldoni and to Brazil, his homeland. After a few years of break, Alberto Camerini returned in 1988 with the album “Angeli in blue jeans”, which marked a change in his musical style, abandoning the keyboards and drum-machines present in “Rockmantico”.

In the following years, Alberto Camerini continued to explore new musical territories and to refine his artistic style. In 1995, he released the album “Where the Rainbow Arrives”, influenced by Brazilian music and featuring a line-up that included musicians such as Massimo Colombo, Alberto Viganò and Sergio Pescara.