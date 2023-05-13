Home page politics

From: Max Schaefer

Erdoğan or Kılıçdaroğlu? A tight race is looming ahead of the Turkey elections. The opposition has a good chance. All developments in the news ticker.

Elections in Turkey: 85 million eligible voters elect the president and parliament in Turkey.

Erdogan under pressure: Opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu leads in polls.

You can follow all developments regarding the Turkey election in our news ticker.

Ankara – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is at the helm of Türkiye. The AKP leader combines the offices of president and head of government and, with the enormous presidential palace in the capital Ankara, has created a seat that underscores his claim to omnipotence. Despite inflation, growing poverty and the harsh crackdown on critics, large sections of the population stood behind him. So far, Erdoğan has not lost an election.

On May 14, 2023, Erdoğan and his AKP are back to vote. He would like to be elected president in Turkey’s elections – but it’s likely to be close. CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who is supported by an alliance of six parties, leads in polls.

Opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu puts Erdogan under pressure in Turkey’s elections

The election campaign before the presidential and parliamentary elections is primarily characterized by the economic situation and inflation. Added to this are the consequences of the earthquake. Both – Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu – promise a quick reconstruction of the affected regions. Kılıçdaroğlu also wants to make the region a center for trade with the Middle East and Africa and thereby strengthen it.

Before the Turkish elections, the opposition alliance is promoting the strengthening of democracy, human rights and freedom of the press and freedom of expression. Kılıçdaroğlu also wants to abolish the presidential system introduced in 2017.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Kemal Kilicdaroglu? The Turkey election will decide who will rule the country as president in the future. © Republican People’s Party (CHP) Press Service/Adem Altan/afp/Imago (montage)

Opposition forms six alliance against Erdoğan in Türkiye’s elections

Opposition candidate Muharrem Ince of the Memleket party withdrew his candidacy on Thursday (May 11, 2023) ahead of the election. Therefore, two alliances are now competing against each other, which have gathered behind the candidates:

Erdoğan (“People’s Alliance”): Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi (AKP), Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi (MHP), Buyuk Birlik Partisi (BBP), Yeniden Refah Partisi (YRP)

Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi (AKP), Milliyetçi Hareket Partisi (MHP), Buyuk Birlik Partisi (BBP), Yeniden Refah Partisi (YRP) Kılıçdaroğlu (“six table”): Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi (CHP), İyi Partisi (İyi), Demokrasi ve Atılım Partisi (Deva), Gelecek Partisi (GP), Demokratie Parti (DP), Saadet Partisi (SP)

The pro-Kurdish HDP has not entered its own candidate in the presidential election so as not to compete with Kılıçdaroğlu.

Who will lead in polls ahead of Turkey’s presidential election?

Polls ahead of the presidential election in Turkey point to a victory for the opposition candidate. According to PolitPro, Erdoğan is behind in the average of all polls. Which candidate leads?

Kilicdaroglu: 48.9%

Erdogan: 43.2%

In the Turkish presidential election, whoever receives at least 50 percent of the votes is elected. If no candidate achieves an absolute majority, the run-off election will follow two weeks on Sunday, May 28th.

What is the current status of the Turkish parliamentary elections?

On May 14, 2023, the election to the National Assembly is also scheduled. The parties draw up lists. Whoever gets more than seven percent of the votes gets a seat in the Turkish parliament. Ahead of the vote, polls show a close race. Sometimes the parties of the “Six Table” are ahead, sometimes the “People’s Alliance”, which is loyal to Erdogan. According to PolitPro, Erdoğan’s AKP is ahead on average in the polls. The second strongest party is the CHP. The survey at a glance:

AKP 34.4% CHP 29.5% İYİ 11.0% YSP 10.3% MHP 6.6% MP 2.4% TIP 1.9% YRP 1.5% Other 2.4%

Turkey election results 2018

In the last parliamentary elections in 2018, the AKP became the strongest force, but lost the absolute majority and therefore entered into an alliance with the MHP. The CHP became the strongest opposition party, but also lost votes. In return, the HDP and the newly founded IYI managed to get into the National Assembly.

In the 2018 presidential election, Erdoğan prevailed in the first ballot. He received 52.6 percent. (ms)