He does not want to get excited Agustin Palavecino. Time has given him the teaching that in the pass markets nothing is defined until it is closed and signed. Everything else is illusion. That is why he is looking forward to River’s offer being accepted by Deportivo Cali. The hard blow happened to him in January 2019, when he had everything agreed to go from Platense to Racing. “I’m very sorry, but for now the pass is not made”, the then manager Diego Alberto Milito warned him. He The prince and Palavecino had spoken a couple of times and the attacking midfielder already felt like a player of the Academy.

It will be a kind of revenge for Palavecino if River and Deportivo Cali finally agree on the numbers. Marcelo Gallardo wants it yes or yes. “The one who plays with the 10 is good”, he told them Doll to his collaborators on September 12, 2018, after River beat Platense 2-0 for the Argentine Cup. For now, the cast of Núñez offered a one-year loan with charge and option, but the Colombians intend to sell half of the pass that corresponds to them.

“We are not going to talk about numbers, but Deportivo Cali fixed its position and made it clear what it wants. Our main objective is to extend Agustín’s contract, although if River accepts the opposite, we are willing to sell the player, “said Marco Caicedo, president of Deportivo Cali, in dialogue with the newspaper Olé.

Leaving Enzo Pérez behind. Will it be your new partner? Photo: Marclo Carroll

Palavecino is 24 years old and grew up watching and admiring Juan Román Riquelme and Andrés Iniesta. In recent years, he was moved by Juan Fernando Quintero. But its reference, its lighthouse, is Erik Lamela, his first cousin. “Erik is at another level. When he played baby in the neighborhood, the court was full to see him,” he said. Shovel, whose mother, María Ester, is the twin of Erik’s father.

Palavecino was born and raised in Florida, Vicente López. His first dribbles were at the Sociedad de Fomento Aristóbulo del Valle, located in Agustín Álvarez and Maipú. From there he went to Platense at age 11: he lived three blocks from the Squid. He made his debut in 2015 and played four years at the club until he emigrated to Deportivo Cali in a record figure for a player in the Primera B Metropolitana: $ 500,000 for 50 percent of the pass. At that time, in addition, a clause was agreed that protects 50% of the economic rights that belong to Platense by which a minimum value of one million dollars was established; that is, if Deportivo Cali sells the soccer player, Platense would receive the minimum amount set (one million dollars) or 50% of the price of that sale, in case it is higher.

It was Lucas Pusineri, a friend of Marcelo Gallardo, who requested it for Deportivo Cali. He played a lot in 2019 and his level was acceptable. But without a doubt, 2020 was the year of take-off: already with the 10 shirt on the back and with the Uruguayan Alfredo Arias as coach, Shovel scored 10 goals and gave 4 assists in 19 matches of the local tournament. “I can play in any of the middle positions, although my highest level was when I threw myself to the left, both as a midfielder and as a winger,” he explained in a recent interview.

It is known: the target of Marcelo Gallardo for the transfer market is Agustín Palavecino. Will the leaders close it?