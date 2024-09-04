Adrian Marceloknown for his controversial comments and charisma, was one of the new members of “The House of the Famous”the popular reality TV show, which left early this Tuesday, September 4.

Along with figures such as Arath de la Torre, Gala Montes, Mario Bezares and Gomitathe popular Adrian Marcelo entered “The House of the Famous” with a career already marked by controversy and the favoritism of much of the public.

Click to load survey

Previously criticized for statements such as “no to fat women,” his presence promised to be a focus of attention and debate within the program.

This eventually proved to be true, as He led one of the two sides of The House of the Famousalthough in a questionable way and accused of sexism by other participants, especially actress Gala Montes.

Born in Monterrey, Adrian Marcelo began her career in television after overcoming a significant challenge of dyslexia that affected her ability to enunciate clearly.

Despite initial resistance from his family, he pursued his passion for entertainment and studied Psychology at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, specializing in the labor field.

In addition to his media career, Adrian Marcelo He is passionate about tennis, a sport he has played since childhood, and has a great interest in reading and cinema.

Your entry to Multimedia Television It marked the beginning of his public recognition, where he stood out for his irreverent sense of humor and his willingness to participate in comical and sometimes ridiculous situations, consolidating him as a prominent figure in the world of Mexican television entertainment.

Early this Tuesday morning, Adrian Marcelo was expelled from “The House of the Famous” after making misogynistic comments and allusions to gender-based violence during the sixth nominations gala.

This measure comes in a context where the program has been under scrutiny for the conduct of some of its members.