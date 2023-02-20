Mexico.- Adrián Marcelo has been on everyone’s lips lately, as he was a guest on the Karla Panini podcast and made comments alluding to “chubby” women, which did not seem to many and both were strongly criticized on social networks.

Adrián Marcelo is a very famous television host in Nuevo León, He is also an influencer and youtuber and is constantly involved in controversy for his comments and black humor.

In the Karla Panini program ‘Mal Influencers de Panini y Mar’, Adrián Marcelo made discriminatory comments against overweight women and also said that he feels free to attack any “fat” woman who is close to him and criticized that “now they appear on magazine covers”.

Adrián Marcelo is one of the most popular personalities currently, he is usually irreverent and thanks to this he gains followers, he is originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León and was born in April 1990.

According to information in his biography, Adrián Marcelo studied psychology and graduated from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL). He has a postgraduate degree in International Business from the Universidad Regiomontana and a diploma in Neurolinguistic Programming.

Adrián began his career in social networks making videos for Vine, an extinct social network, where he shared videos of himself in entertaining situations, then on Facebook and later he made the move to television at Multimedios, in Monterrey.

During 2014, Adrián Marcelo participated in the reality show ‘Mitad y Mitad’ with Kike Mayagoitia and later hosted the program ‘Acábatelo’, later in other programs such as ‘Vivalavi’ and ‘Poncho en Domingo’.

On YouTube he became known with programs like ‘Radar’, ‘Adrián Marcelo Vloggea’ and ‘Un Porr* con Adrián Marcelo’.

He currently hosts the program ‘Adrián Marcelo Presenta’ and is one of the most successful on the night bar on Channel 6, in Multimedios, also presents stand-up shows and has a podcast called ‘Conversations with Fernando Suarezserna and Adrián Marcelo’.