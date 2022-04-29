New Lion.- The lawyer Adolfo Vega, is in charge of the defense of Debanhi’s friendswho also came to defend Diego Santoy, better known as “the murderer of Cumbres”.

Attorney Adolfo Vega Elizondo is part of the firm “Raquenel Villanueva y Asociados, SC”, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, where he has worked since 1996.

During Sarahí and Ivonne’s interview on Televisa Monterrey, lawyer Adolfo Vega commented that Debanhi’s friends are witnesses.

Read more: “I found her, but now I want the truth about what happened”: Debanhi’s father

He stressed that all the interviews they have conducted are part of the investigation of the disappearance and death of Debanhithe lawyer clarified that Sarahí and Ivonne are not accused.

“The ladies meet as witnesses. All the interviews that have been collected by the Prosecutor’s Office are simply for investigation. They are not charged”, said Adolfo Vega.

The lawyer defends Debanhi’s friends, who are witnesses / Photo: Special

The lawyer explained that Debanhi’s friends have contributed information to the investigation and they have attended all the interviews requested by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office to give more details.

Debanhi’s friends left their cell phones in the hands of the authorities and assured that all the evidence in messages and calls are complete, since they do not have the need to delete something.

Debanhi’s friends have received death threats and they have been defamed on social networks, so they are afraid to go out, despite the fact that they are witnesses, the lawyer explained.

Lawyer of Diego Santoy, the “murderer of Cumbres”

Adolfo Vega, defended Diego Santoy, the “Murderer of Cumbres”when the Peña Coss children were accused of murder in 2007.

After being arrested, one of the legal representatives of Diego Santoy was the lawyer Raquenel Villanuevawho recommended incriminating Erika Peña Coss, his ex-girlfriend and sister of the murdered children.

However, the accusation did not proceed and Érika Peña Coss was treated as a victim, Diego Santoy was sentenced to 138 years in prison and had to pay compensation to the families of the victims.

But the “Cumbres murderer” was able to reduce his sentence after three years, the lawyer Raquenel Villanueva was murdered in a shopping center in Monterrey in 2009.

The law firm continued the case and It was when Adolfo Vega became the defender of Diego Santoy.

Read more: “I would do more than a thousand agents”: Father of Yolanda, who has been missing for 28 days