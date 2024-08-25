After the Chilean central defender was injured, Igor LichnovskyClub América is looking to fill the remaining spot for an untrained player in Mexico and has set its sights on signing an attacker, mainly talking about a winger who can play on both sides and as an attacking midfielder.
According to information from 365Scores Mexico The 27-year-old Algerian winger, Adam Ounashas been offered to the blue-cream team after becoming a free agent and not having renewed his contract with the Lille from France.
The Americanist board would look favorably on the arrival of a free agent so as not to have to spend money on a transfer and according to close sources, the same intermediaries who carried out several signings in Mexico such as those of Borja, Idrissi, Dilrosunamong others, have recently offered to Adam OunasAlgerian winger who is looking for a new destination.
According to reports, he fits the profile that El Nido is looking for, the multi-functionality and imbalance that the Brazilian coach is asking for.
At the moment, the club is analysing the market opportunity together with the options of Sports Intelligence and those of the board and the coaching staff, as they are considering up to six possibilities to fill the winger vacancy requested by the coach.
