There are several movements coming to Club América ahead of the Clausura 2024 tournament, as for the signings, they will be reinforced in specific positions where they seek to shore up their squad and one of the players they would look for for their midfield is the Panamanian. Adalberto Carrasquillacurrent footballer Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer.
Since the previous semester, this player was linked to the Águilas, but there were no official negotiations and once again rumors have involved his name with the current Mexican soccer champion.
On this occasion, the journalist Adam Benlaziz has reported that Carrasquilla would have aroused interest in Coapa and Seville. In the same publication, it is stated that the channel player was previously wanted by more than one club, but he chose to finish the season in the United States where his contract expires until December 2024.
With everything and the information that may arise in this regard, the portal Monumental Eagles of Bolavipwas able to learn that the azulcrema team plans to make very specific hires, especially the full-backs on both sides.
The rest of the signings will depend on the casualties that may occur along the way, so the area where Carrasquilla is already busy, so there are no contacts or offers for the Panamanian, at least until now.
That is to say, the 26-year-old Central American would not interest Ave if any midfield player like Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo or Jonathan dos Santosthey leave the club.
