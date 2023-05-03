There is not yet a successor at Red Bull. It’s Verstappen and then a very long silence.

Look, it is of course great that Helmut Marko put the Dutch prodigy Max Verstappen in a Formula 1 car as quickly as possible. The raw talent came right out. Even the quick promotion to Red Bull went fine. This rapid development was at the expense of the other drivers.

Normally Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo are top drivers. Emotionally not at the level of a Hamilton, but with the right car good enough to become world champion. However, those two packed up because they saw no future with Red Bull (because Verstappen was there).

Red Bull successor

Now we are in a strange split that Red Bull and the junior team AlphaTauri is filled with – apologies for putting it that way – third garnish. Pérez was the best driver Red Bull could pick up after being sidelined by Racing Point. Nyck de Vries is filling in for this year and what about Tsunoda? He is performing significantly better than his teammate this season. He has already driven in the points twice, while the AlphaTauri is about as good/bad as the Williams.

Tsunonda is young, has quickly progressed to the highest motorsport class and has a lot of talent. At least, based on what he showed BEFORE Formula 1. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner sees progress, but it is not enough yet, he says Motorsport Total record:

I don’t think he’s at the right level yet. But he’s making big strides. We’ll see if he develops further. He is certainly fast and is currently gaining a lot of experience. He has already driven some strong races this season. We are not lacking in options for the team (Pérez is still there until 2024, ed.). The best he can do is perform at a very high level in the AlphaTauri. Christian Horner, doesn’t seem completely convinced yet.

But then who?

Whose deed! Of course, Tsunoda can do nothing more than his best. But everyone knows that his connection with Honda has ensured that Yuki is still driving F1. If a driver fails, he will be pushed aside. Helmut Marko is tough on that.

The problem is that there isn’t much ready. Pérez was a cast-off of a subtopper, Tsunoda is a must for Honda and De Vries was simply available. At the moment there are a few Red Bull juniors in Formula 2, but this season it remains to be seen who is knocking the loudest at the door.

Then it is now your turn, dear reader? Who do you think can be promoted to an F1 seat? And who do you think can replace Pérez in the long term? And can Nyck de Vries stay? Let us know in the comments!

