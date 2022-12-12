Morocco to the quarterfinals! ⚽️ You are crazy Hakimi! 🔥 This is how he executed the decisive penalty that put the Moroccan team into the quarterfinals of the World Cup 😱#QatarOnDIRECTV pic.twitter.com/DH6N5IMlgr —DSports (@DSports) December 6, 2022

The current PSG player began his career at Club Deportivo Colonia de Ofigevi, in the El Bercial neighborhood. A year later, he reached the lower ranks of Real Madrid. B. At the age of 20, the merengue club loaned him to Dortmund, but in 2020 when he had to return to Madrid, the club sold him to Inter Milan for 43 million. It was the first summer of the pandemic. A year later, Hakimi signed for PSG, where he plays on the right wing.

He was chosen as the best young African player of 2018 and 2019, and considered the African Ballon d’Or for under 21s.

Moroccan and Spanish history, immigration and racism are interested in the footballer’s life. “Even having my ID and my passport, it doesn’t matter. They see an Arabic name, they see your Moroccan face and they do racist things. I can go in an expensive car and when you are stopped by the police they treat you thinking that we are car thieves… Simply because of our appearance,” she said.