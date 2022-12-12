There was one last penalty that defined whether Morocco continued to make history in Qatar and qualified for the quarterfinals to play against Portugal. The one who stood twelve paces from the archer Unai Simon was
Achraf Hakimi. He didn’t hesitate. He chipped the ball down the middle. Unai dived for one of the sticks. Morocco achieved with that goal, write a new page. Hakimi ran out to the stands and looked for her mother to celebrate with her. On Sunday, after another bump that left Portugal out of the way to the Cup, Hakimi also looked for her and danced with her on the field of play. Here we tell you the story of the PSG side.
Saida and Hassan, Hakimi’s mother and father, came to Spain from Rabat in 1988, when they were both twenty years old. He was a street vendor and she worked cleaning houses. When Achraf was born, in 1998 they lived in Getafe. Then Nabil and Widad were born.
The current PSG player began his career at Club Deportivo Colonia de Ofigevi, in the El Bercial neighborhood. A year later, he reached the lower ranks of Real Madrid. B. At the age of 20, the merengue club loaned him to Dortmund, but in 2020 when he had to return to Madrid, the club sold him to Inter Milan for 43 million. It was the first summer of the pandemic. A year later, Hakimi signed for PSG, where he plays on the right wing.
He was chosen as the best young African player of 2018 and 2019, and considered the African Ballon d’Or for under 21s.
Since he played in the lower ranks of Real Madrid, the Spanish federation sought him out to represent the team. “For a long time I answered the calls of the Federation. There were contacts and he came to train for a few days in Las Rozas, but he wanted to play with Morocco, ”the father told the press. “I didn’t feel like home. It was not for anything in particular, but for what I felt, because it was not what I had experienced at home, which is the Arab culture, being Moroccan. I wanted to be here [con Marruecos]”, said the player in an interview in the newspaper Marca. Although he was born in Madrid, Hakimi renounced the Spanish team to lead the best generation – so far. of Moroccan footballers.
Moroccan and Spanish history, immigration and racism are interested in the footballer’s life. “Even having my ID and my passport, it doesn’t matter. They see an Arabic name, they see your Moroccan face and they do racist things. I can go in an expensive car and when you are stopped by the police they treat you thinking that we are car thieves… Simply because of our appearance,” she said.
That player today celebrates in Qatar on the field with his mother, who dances covered with her hijab. She smiles, squeezes his cheeks, takes his hands, jumps with him. The fans encourage, always singing. The image travels the world.
“See you soon mate ❤️🤝🏽@KMbappe“, the Moroccan full-back wrote on his Twitter account after France’s victory over England confirmed the match. The teammates and friends of Paris Saint-Germain will face each other next Wednesday for the ticket to the final. Hakimi wants to continue making history with his country.
