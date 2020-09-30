In the match played on Tuesday between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi, young cricketer Abdul Samad of Jammu and Kashmir made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He went on to play a match against Delhi Capitals for the 2016 IPL winning team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Samad was bought by Sunrisers in the IPL auction last year.

Samad came into the public eye when he smashed a 53-ball 68 against Gujarat in the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match was being played in Jaipur. The 2016 IPL champion team was fully aware of Samad’s strengths and that’s why on the 11th day of the world’s most expensive league, this young player from Jammu and Kashmir made his debut for the David Warner-led team.

Samad, who is going to turn 19 next month, has become the third such player from Jammu and Kashmir to get a chance to participate in the biggest IPL of domestic cricket. Prior to Samad, young cricketers Parvez Rasool and Rasikh Salaam have increased the pride of Jammu and Kashmir by participating in this league. Samad’s J&K teammate Manzoor Dar was also elected to Kings Ilaven Punjab in 2018, but he is yet to make his debut.

When Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed that the young cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir would make his debut against the Delhi Capitals on behalf of the 2016 IPL champions, former India cricketer and mentor Irfan Pathan praised the player. Pathan said in a tweet, “Now that Abdul Samad is all set to make his IPL debut, it can be said that the J&K cricket fraternity has got another feather. I wish him all the best for his career! I am sure this will create a positive wave in the younger generation of Jammu and Kashmir. “

Another feather added to Jammu & Kashmir’s cricketing fraternity as Abdul Samad is all set to make his ipl debut.I wish him the luck for his long career ahead! I am certain, this will create positive waves in J & K’s younger generations; who will look upto this upcoming Hero! #ipl pic.twitter.com/Abd4wykRFO – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 29, 2020

In his first IPL match against Delhi Capitals, Abdul Samad played an unbeaten innings of 12 runs in 7 balls. During this time a four and a six came out of his bat. He first teamed up with Kane Williamson for 16 runs in 11 balls for the fourth wicket and then shared a 2-run 2-ball partnership for the fifth wicket with Abhishek Sharma.