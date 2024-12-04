WHO investigates an unknown disease that has caused 143 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

An unknown disease with flu-like symptoms has killed 143 people in a southwestern province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to several international agencies and the newspaper Guardian.

Elisa Pérez Ramírez, virologist: “We are five mutations away from avian flu being spread between humans”

The deaths were recorded between November 10 and 25 in the Panzi health zone, Kwango province. The same sources report that a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) assures that the UN health agency has already been alerted and is working together with the Ministry of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to investigate the situation.

The deaths were recorded between November 10 and 25 in the Panzi health zone, Kwango province. Infected people had flu-like symptoms, including high fever and severe headaches, according to local authorities. A medical team is already traveling to the health area to collect samples and perform an analysis to identify the disease.

Local authorities have asked the population to be careful and avoid contact with the bodies, given that the number of infected people continues to increase. A local epidemiologist said women and children were the most severely affected by the disease.

Why didn’t mpox vaccines reach Africa? Solidarity is not enough



Congo is already affected by the mpox epidemic, with more than 47,000 suspected cases and more than 1,000 deaths allegedly caused by the disease, according to the WHO.