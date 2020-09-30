In an investigation published by the NGO “The New Humanitarian”, 50 women accuse WHO and NGO employees of sexual exploitation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Tuesday, September 29, that it had opened an investigation into charges of sexual assault linked to the fight against the Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Actions alleged to have been carried out by individuals identifying themselves as working for WHO are not acceptable and will be the subject of serious investigations.”, assured the United Nations health agency, in a statement. “Anyone involved will have to face the consequences of their actions, up to outright dismissal.”

The WHO did not specify the nature of the charges, but its statements come shortly after the publication ofinvestigation (in English) by The New Humanitarian, an NGO, in which more than 50 women accused WHO and NGO staff involved in the fight against Ebola of sexual exploitation – in particular they were offered sex in exchange for the promise of a job. The WHO said its director general, Adhanom Ghebreyesus, had ordered a full investigation into the accusations.