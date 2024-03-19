Father's Day: in many parts of the world a civil anniversary is celebrated in honor of figure of father, with a real holiday recognized in all respects in Italian Switzerland. We must remember the father's Day to celebrate the man who raised us and protected us for a good part of our lives together with our mother, one of our two points of reference within the family. But who are the fathers of the combustion engine?

The inventors of the internal combustion engine

For this occasion we remember and celebrate the father of combustion engine! In fact, to tell the truth this time there are two dads: Eugenio Barsanti and Felice Matteucci they were the true and first inventors of the combustion engine ever was born in Florence In the 1853when they registered the patent in several European countries such as Great Britain, France, Italy and Germany.

Postage stamp from 2003, 150 years of birth of the internal combustion engine.

Eugenio Barsanti and Felice Matteucci are the two fathers of the internal combustion engine

Actually the first idea of ​​the internal combustion engine it wasn't exactly right, because the phase was missing in the operating cycle compression. You will wonder how the first internal combustion engine worked? In reality, the intake phase was shorter and ended immediately with the closing of the intake valve when the piston was approximately halfway through its stroke: at this moment the spark ignited the combustion by pushing the piston to the lower end of its stroke.

As can be deduced, the low efficiency was also due to the fact that there was no real compression phase.

The first internal combustion engine was invented in Florence in 1853

In reality already 10 years before Barsanti he had guessed with an experiment in the classroom at the college San Michele of Volterra, the possibility of transforming an explosion into mechanical force. And it was thanks to the collaboration with Matteucci that he managed to develop the prototype of the first engine capable of repeating the action cyclically to deliver a driving torque.

Who invented the internal combustion engine? Italy or Germany?

Who invented the first internal combustion engine? The authorship of the first engine is erroneously attributed to Nikolaus Otto (with Karl Benz they founded Benz Velociped in 1886); Otto actually didn't invent anything but perfected the idea of Eugenio Barsanti, physics teacher from Pietrasanta, developed together with Felice Matteucciengineer from Lucca.

The facts, or rather the dates, speak clearly: the June 6, 1853, 14 years earlier than the filing date of Nikolaus Otto's patent, Eugenio Barsanti and Felice Matteucci they registered the first document containing the detailed description at the Accademia dei Georgofili in Florence (there was no patent office yet). of the first internal combustion engine in history.

Therefore we specify that the first internal combustion engine Not it was invented from Nikolaus Ottobut by the two Tuscans who made it for the first time in Italy.

Application of the first internal combustion engine

The first application of combustion engine designed by Barsanti and Matteucci, it was intended for the “Il Veloce” boat of the Lariana shipping company of Como. Two models were built: the first, the one with 20 HP, was not successful while a second 8 HP version achieved some success, as reported in an article in La Nazione in 1863 which cited the birth in 1859 of the new Barsanti engine and Matteucci.

Father's Day date in Italy and what it is called around the world

