Hans Kluge, Director for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO), gave an interview to Bernardo de Miguel in the newspaper The country to review the situation of the pandemic or the new measures that must be taken in the battle against the disease. So, the Belgian doctor recommended not to lower our guard since “2021 will also be a COVID-19 year”.

Kluge defended in the aforementioned media the European Commission for the vaccination strategy developed: “It would be premature and unfair to start now blaming someone just because Europe lags slightly behind some countries in vaccination rate. We must understand that hehe vaccines have been developed with unprecedented speed. “

He also stressed that “We must recognize that the European Union (EU) negotiation strategy has allowed an economy of scale that provides vaccines to all countries equally at a fair price for all. Without the EU, most of your countries particularly small ones, isolated or with little bargaining power they would not have had vaccines unless they had turned to WHO or multilateral agencies. “

The strains found

The manager also mentioned in The country to the danger posed by different strains of the virus: “The new variants they are a cruel reminder that the virus still hits us. But they are not a new virus, they are the normal evolution of any pathogen that tries to adapt to its host, the human being. It is not the beginning of a new pandemic, but of course we must be very alert. First, because they can cause reinfections. Second, because they can unleash faster spread that would make it more difficult for healthcare systems of some countries cope with the pandemic. And finally, because may have an impact on the efficacy of vaccines. “

The case of Spain

Customizing in the measures imposed in Spain, he ruled out that bad decisions had been made: “I wouldn’t call it a management failure at all. At the outset, at WHO we refuse to make comparisons between the responses of different countries to the pandemic because they occur in different operational or political contexts. There are many factors and we still don’t know how they affect. What we know is what the virus likes. The virus likes division and misinformation. Where the political response has been drastic and immediate, the measures have worked. And there must be continuity from the scientific advice to the political decision. “

“However, the measures have not worked where political reasons have prevailed at any cost. We have also found that reactive measures perform worse than proactive measures, whether in the sense of restriction or relaxation. Brutal and rapid movements towards confinement or opening have been shown to be less effective to advance gradually and safely. In the case of Spain, whenever they have consulted us we have offered our help. CEvery two weeks I have held a teleconference with Minister Salvador Illa and his successor is willing to maintain these contacts “, added the WHO leader in the aforementioned newspaper.

The new measures

One of the fundamental factors when it comes to carrying out new measures is based on economic strength of each country, as Kluge stressed in The country: “That is a key point. But we are not in the same situation as in March of last year. At that time, the confinement brought a complete stop to the economy. The virus was stopped, which is good, but there was an impact on many people, particularly the most vulnerable. That’s one of the great lessons we’ve learned so far, that the pandemic is not egalitarian and the most vulnerable have been hit hardest. Now we must be more sophisticated in enforcing restrictions and adopting measures to address social and mental health impacts, with economic measures to support the most vulnerable and keeping schools open for as long as possible. And closely monitor domestic violence. “

Origin of the virus

A team from the WHO has been in Wuhan trying to clarify the origin of the coronavirus. No conclusion has yet been reached, as acknowledged Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the organization.

“Some questions have been raised about whether any hypotheses have been ruled out. After speaking with some members of the team, I want to confirm that all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study. It has been a very important scientific exercise under very difficult circumstances. The expert team is working on a report that we hope will be published next week, and the full final report will be published in the coming weeks, “added Adhanom Ghebreyesus.