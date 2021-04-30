The World Health Organization (WHO) has included the coronavirus vaccine of the American company Moderna in the list of recommended for use in emergency situations.

“Today, WHO has included the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19 (mRNA 1273) in the list of drugs for use in emergency situations, making it the fifth vaccine approved by the WHO,” it said in a message published on April 30.

WHO experts recommend using the drug for vaccination of patients over 18 years of age. The Moderna vaccine is based on mRNA and is estimated by WHO to be 94.1% effective. The drug can be stored at temperatures from -25 to -15 degrees, but it can also be stored for up to 30 days at temperatures from +2 to +8 degrees.

On March 5, US doctors found a delayed side effect with the Moderna vaccine. In some people, the vaccine can cause skin rashes and inflammation more than 10 days after the first vaccination.

On April 1, it became known that a New Yorker fell ill with coronavirus a month after being vaccinated with a drug from Moderna

On April 13, it was reported that in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda, an elderly man died immediately after the second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. According to preliminary data, the death of a 78-year-old man was not related to the vaccine, but will be investigated in more detail, the head physician of the city polyclinic said.

On April 26, it became known that about 8% of Americans (more than 5 million people) who were vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna drugs refused the second injection.