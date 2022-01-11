The World Health Organization (WHO), citing an extrapolation, warns that in two months more than half of the people in Europe could be infected with Omikron.

Copenhagen – Omikron represents a tidal wave sweeping across the European region from west to east and adding to the rise in delta numbers that countries would have experienced by the end of 2021, WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge said at an online press conference on Tuesday in Copenhagen.

Omikron is quickly becoming the dominant variant in Western Europe and is now also spreading in the Balkans, said Kluge. Given the current rate of spread, the IHME research institute uses model calculations to predict that more than 50 percent of the population in the region could be infected with Omikron in the next six to eight weeks.

A report by the institute dated January 8th stated verbatim: “Our models for the European Region suggest that a peak will be reached in mid-January with more than 12 million infections per day – although the national highs will vary considerably, with later highs in Central Asia. ” And further: “We expect that in the next 6-8 weeks more than 50 percent of the EURO population will be infected with Omikron.”

In the first week of 2022 alone, more than seven million new corona cases were detected in the European region, which means more than doubling within a two-week period, said Kluge. The death rate remains stable and remains highest in countries with high incidences and low vaccination rates. Omikron has been reported in 50 out of 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia. The WHO Europe region extends well beyond the EU and includes 53 countries. The organization also includes eastern states such as Russia, Ukraine and countries in Central Asia.

Kluge used his first online press conference of the year for three messages: On the one hand, he called on countries without a previous increase in Omikron to use the remaining time window and to take precautions – Omikron is spreading faster than any other previously seen variant of the Sars coronavirus -CoV-2. Where the omicron spread has begun, priority must be to avoid impacting the susceptible and to minimize disruption to health systems. Third, Kluge wanted to keep schools open. This is extremely important for the children, which is why schools should be the last place to close – and the first to reopen. (dpa)