Who I am wife and son of Rocco Papaleo, guest at Oggi è un altro giorno

Who are the wife and son of Rocco Papaleo, a guest on Today is another day broadcast on Rai 1 on Monday 10 April 2023? Rocco Papaleo was married to Sonia Peng, a Swiss set designer with whom he worked on various productions, and with whom he had a son, Nicola.

Rocco Papaleo and Sonia Peng separated after a few years of union because, as stated by the actor himself in some interviews, there was no longer an emotional bond.

The actor also said that, for a certain period of time, the three lived in the same building and continue to behave like one big family.

Now, for several years, Nicola has been living in Turin where he decided to move. “I put him at the center of my existence, even too much: I’m addicted, sentimentally speaking. With him we are right in the dimension of falling in love, with emotional ups and downs ”said Rocco Papaleo speaking of his firstborn.

As for his career, Rocco Papaleo is the protagonist as well as director of the film Forgot, to be released on April 13, which sees the debut of the singer Giorgia on the big screen. The film was entirely made in Basilicata, Rocco Papaleo’s region of origin.