While the World Health Organization (WHO) sent supplies to help victims in Derna, the city most affected by the floods. The United Kingdom has increased its emergency aid after the floods that have caused thousands of deaths and injuries in that country.

Twenty-nine tons of humanitarian aid from the World Health Organization (WHO), with supplies to assist 250,000 people, arrived on Saturday, September 26, in the Libyan city of Benghazi, about 300 kilometers west of Derna, the most affected point. due to this week’s floods.

The shipment from the WHO logistics center in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) includes essential medicines, emergency surgical supplies, medical equipment and body bags, the Geneva-based organization said in a statement.

The WHO stressed that so far the lifeless bodies of 3,958 victims have been recovered and identified. According to the latest reports, there are still 10,000 missing and at least 11,000 dead. as a result of the flooding caused by Cyclone Daniel, with effects aggravated by having caused two reservoirs to burst.

In the statement, WHO representative in Libya, Ahmed Zouiten, called the floods a “disaster of epic proportions,” and conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims.

The UK sends more money and medical equipment

The deployment of a new medical emergency team and increased economic cooperation is the UK’s reinforcement for Libya.

The British Foreign Office said in a statement that the new financial aid is in addition to the million pounds (1.16 million euros) announced last Wednesday, which will be used to send equipment such as emergency shelters, solar lanterns and filters. of water.

An emergency medical team with experts from the NGO UK-Med will also be deployed to carry out rapid on-the-ground assessments in the most affected areas, especially in Derna.

According to London, the financial package to assist Libya after the floods and Morocco after the earthquake already amounts to more than 10 million pounds (11.6 million euros).

We will boost British funding for the crisis response and send crucial supplies including shelters, water filters and medical assessments, he said.

With information from EFE