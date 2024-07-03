Do you like to include eggs in all your breakfasts or daily meals? Although it is a staple food in kitchens around the world, consuming too much of it can cause health problems.

That is why the The World Health Organization (WHO) has published new guidelines on egg consumptionemphasizing its nutritional value and providing specific recommendations based on the health of each individual.

WHO stresses that the Egg is a highly nutritious food, rich in proteins, vitamins and mineralssuitable to be incorporated into various meals of the day, from breakfast to dinner, but with caution.

So, how many eggs should I eat per week?

Based on various studies, the WHO recommended consuming up to seven eggs per weeksince this amount does not represent a significant risk to cholesterol levels in healthy people.

However, for aFor those with high cholesterol levels, it is recommended to limit their intake to between three and four eggs per week. to maintain a healthy balance in the diet and prevent cardiovascular complications.

The recommendation of Egg consumption also varies according to each person’s level of physical activity.highlighting the importance of personalizing egg-based diets to optimize health.

This approach seeks to encourage responsible egg consumption, maximizing their nutritional benefits while controlling the risk of cardiovascular disease associated with high cholesterol levels.

Additionally, for healthy adults, eggs offer crucial benefits as a source of protein and essential nutrients, supporting weight management and contributing to muscle health.

Finally, the WHO recommended consulting a health professional to adapt this advice to individual circumstances, evaluating eating habits and general health status to determine the optimal amount of egg consumption.