The WHO (World Health Organization) said new cases of monkeypox should be identified as the organization expands its surveillance in countries where the virus is not commonly found. As of Saturday (May 21, 2022), 92 infections had been confirmed and another 28 were under investigation in 12 countries.

“The situation is evolving and the WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries.,” the health agency said in communiqué.

“Available evidence suggests that those most at risk are those who have had close physical contact with someone with monkeypox while they are symptomatic.” he explained.

The agency added that most of the new cases were identified in men who had sex with other men and sought assistance at sexual health clinics.

To contain the outbreak, the WHO said it is informing the population most at risk of infection and advising health professionals.

The disease-causing virus is transmitted by direct contact with infected animals or humans and is rarely identified outside the African continent. The 1st European case was confirmed on 7 May, in a person returning to England from Nigeria.

The 12 WHO member countries that have reported infections by the virus so far are: Germany, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Sweden.

There is no specific vaccine for monkeypox, but vaccines used against other types of smallpox have been shown to be up to 85% effective, according to the WHO.

The symptoms of the disease consist of: fever, headaches and backaches, chills, tiredness and skin rashes, which start on the face and spread to the rest of the body. It is considered a mild viral illness.

Despite the concerns, infectologists do not estimate that the outbreak will evolve into a pandemic, as it does not spread as easily as infections with the new coronavirus, for example.