The World Health Organization honored the UAE in appreciation of its efforts in developing the national immunization program and its commitment to including the human papillomavirus vaccine within its framework.

Dr. Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, received the honorary shield in the presence of Dr. Sulaiman Al Hammadi, a member of the group, and Dr. Laila Al Jasmi, Head of the Communicable Diseases and Immunization Department at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, during a ceremony organized by the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the organization’s launch of the basic immunization program.

The honor reflects the organization’s confidence in the efficiency of the country’s health system, which focuses on consolidating the preventive aspect and providing comprehensive and integrated health care in innovative and sustainable ways that ensure the protection of society from diseases and adopt the latest innovations and technologies in the field of immunization. It highlights the efforts made by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and health authorities to develop and update the National Immunization Program, which is one of the strategic programs in the country and is subject to periodic reviews by specialized technical committees, namely the Technical Advisory Group for National Immunization and the Supreme National Immunization Committee, according to the latest global updates and based on the local situation of the vaccine coverage rate and the number of registered cases of diseases targeted by vaccinations in the country.

Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, stressed that this honor represents a source of pride for the UAE and reflects the vision of the wise leadership in achieving the country’s leadership in global competitive indicators. It comes in honor of the efforts of the Ministry and strategic partners from health authorities to enhance the efficiency of the health system and prevent diseases. It represents an additional incentive to continue efforts aimed at continuing excellence in the field of public health to ensure the highest levels of prevention for members of society and implement sustainable health strategies.

He pointed out that the UAE is one of the leading countries at the regional and international levels that follows the highest standards in the field of combating human papillomavirus and cervical cancer, as a result of the programs and initiatives launched and implemented by various health authorities in the country within the framework of its keenness to develop health policies based on scientific research and setting standards and frameworks, developing them and organizing them within national strategic programs to combat the disease.

Al Rand explained that the Ministry included a vaccine against the human papillomavirus for females in the National Immunization Program in 2018, and the UAE is the first in the Eastern Mediterranean region in this field by providing the vaccine to female school students, and recently it was updated to provide the vaccine to male students aged 13 to 14 years.

He appreciated the efforts of the Ministry’s strategic partners and relevant health authorities to support the National Immunization Program and sustain its achievements to enhance the UAE’s position as a global model in integrated healthcare.