A spokesman for the World Health Organization confirmed on Tuesday that the European region will hold a special meeting next week on the impact of the Russian attack on Ukraine on health and healthcare.

“There will be a meeting on May 10 on the impact of the war on the health system in Ukraine,” Tarik Yasarevich said at a press conference in Geneva.

Reuters reported last week that Kyiv had requested the meeting, based on a letter written by the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Geneva and signed by about 38 other countries.

Russia, one of 53 member states in the WHO’s Europe region, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.