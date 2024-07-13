Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Balkhi added, during a visit to the occupied West Bank to review the health situation, that health care facilities in the West Bank are under threat, with more than 480 attacks recorded since October 2023.

She added: “During my visit to the West Bank, I witnessed a rapid deterioration in the health situation.”

She continued: “In the city of Jenin, I visited a camp housing 24,000 displaced persons, and the UNRWA office center, and I listened to how the UN teams work to provide health services to the Palestinians.”