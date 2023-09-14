Who heals societal rifts?
The tragedy of Syria is no longer just the destruction that befell it, and the deaths, wounded, missing and displaced people it witnessed. The parallel tragedy is this underground rift that caused cracks and a rupture in the depths of the relations between the people of the country. Although military and security solutions can impose new realities on the ground, they are unable to heal the dangerous societal rift that has taken root in souls and has become a disease difficult to cure.
It must be recognized that this disease is not specific to any nation, but rather it is a shared, nervous, instinctive disease that has led to torrents of blood being shed, destructive wars being sparked by its motives, and policies often making it an incitement when they awaken it in the collective feeling, knowing its flammability. What is tragic is that the feeling of historical oppression is transformed into a sacred belief, and that ideas emerge from it that reformulate it using modern templates to erase the dust of history from it and re-export and package it as if it is consistent even with the ideas of modernity, and that its legitimacy is eternal and final!
All people agree in theory that water does not flow in a river twice, meaning that you cannot bathe in river water more than once, unless you are bathing in a stagnant swamp, and what is worse is life in a swamp in which the dirt of history accumulates!
Closeness around oneself, hatred of others, and fanaticism toward one race, religion, sect, or team, contradicts all beliefs with a human content. Rather, it kills a person’s humanity when it leads him to oppress others. In our Arab-Islamic culture, there is recognition of the differences that may occur between people that may lead to bloody wars. The solution is to reconcile what is between the warring parties. If this solution fails, and one faction oppresses and oppresses another, then the oppressed must be supported over the oppressive faction in order for it to reform its position. Thus, reconciliation will be at the forefront and at the end.
To avoid the dangers of this worsening rift, the concept of tolerance appears as a high mountain that only great souls can climb, and our culture encourages it: “The goal of souls is too small for us to be hostile in it or to be selfless.” Al-Mutanabbi does not lose sight of the need for tolerance to end the state of humiliation and humiliation: “However, the youth faces calamities like calamities /// but does not meet humiliation.”
With optimism about the efforts of our Arab nation when it rose to extinguish the fires in Syria, and although these efforts did not achieve their goal, what can be done now is to reopen the gates of dialogue on the social, cultural, and elite levels, when dialogues between governments and official policies fail or are disturbed.
The Syrian society, which was torn apart, was only one unit yesterday, but it was fragmented when the sound of bullets rose above the voices of reason and wisdom, and today there appears to be a dire need for a Syrian conference to which the wise and sensible people outside the battlefields of conflict will be invited, so that their conference will be an intellectual, cultural and humanitarian platform for all and the voice of the nation’s wisdom. the deep. It is the responsibility of the Arab nation, with all the diversity in its heart.. Let the voices of these wise men and conscious elites from all segments, sects and races of the nation be a cry of truth aimed at saving the nation, hoping it will find a response.
*Former Syrian Minister of Culture
