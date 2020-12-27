World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned in a video message on the official WHO YouTube channel that the coronavirus pandemic will not be the last.

“History tells us that the current pandemic will not be the last and that epidemics are a reality,” he said and noted that over the past year, “the world has turned upside down”.

The WHO chief added that the impact of COVID-19 on the world “has gone beyond disease and has far-reaching implications for society and the economy.” He admitted that the world was not ready for the coronavirus pandemic and called for lessons to be learned from what happened.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained that it is necessary to direct investments to prevent emergencies and develop primary medical care. Without considering the interactions between humans and animals, as well as the existential threats posed by climate change, he said, efforts to improve human health would be doomed to failure.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with coronavirus in the world has exceeded 80 million. 1.75 million patients became victims of the pandemic.

Earlier, the WHO representative in the Russian Federation, Melita Vujnovich, said that a new variety of COVID-19, discovered in the UK, will not change the pandemic.