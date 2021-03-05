World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus compared the coronavirus pandemic to military action. He wrote about this on March 5 in his column for the newspaper. The guardian…

Gebreyesus noted that at present, the leaders of the countries need to unite to produce vaccines for COVID-19 in order to defeat the disease.

“There are flexible options for regulating trade in case of emergencies, and certainly the global pandemic has forced many societies to close and caused so much damage to businesses, large and small. We need to be at war, and it is important to be clear about what we need, ”wrote the WHO Director General.

He stressed that the world is currently experiencing an exceptional moment in history when it is necessary to accept the challenge and be ready to betray technology and share drugs with those in need.

Earlier in the day, World Health Organization Regional Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, said countries would tackle the coronavirus pandemic in early 2022, but that doesn’t mean the coronavirus itself will go away.

On March 3, the WHO noted that the number of cases of coronavirus last week increased by 7% compared to seven days ago.

So, over the past week, 2,658,823 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in the world, while a week earlier, doctors recorded 2,457,026. At the same time, according to the publication, the number of deaths over the past seven days decreased by 6%, to 63,477.