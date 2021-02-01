The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, at a briefing on February 1, named a sign indicating that the situation with the spread of the coronavirus can be controlled.

“For the third week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 is declining worldwide. There are still many countries where cases are on the rise, but globally, this is encouraging news. This suggests that the virus can be controlled, even with the emergence of new options, “- said in statement heads of WHO.

According to him, this demonstrated the effectiveness of anti-epidemiological measures taken throughout the world against the backdrop of a pandemic.

Ghebreyesus noted that as the coronavirus vaccines spread, it is important that everyone continues to take precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

On the eve of the WHO reported that the number of confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus in the world exceeded 101.56 million, having increased by more than 500 thousand per day.

Earlier, on January 28, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said that a paradoxical situation with the COVID-19 pandemic has arisen in the world due to the emergence of vaccines. He noted that the drugs developed to fight the coronavirus offer hope for an end to the pandemic, but the emergence of new strains of the virus is worrying.