World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus has assessed the ability to control the coronavirus. Reported by RIA News…

The head of the organization noted that the number of new cases of virus infection in the world has been declining for the third week in a row, although in some countries their number continues to grow. He stressed that this is encouraging news globally. Ghebreyesus also added that this trend indicates that the coronavirus can be controlled, even given the emergence of its new variants.

Earlier, the head of the WHO immunization department, Kate O’Brien, called the shortcomings of vaccines against coronavirus. O’Brien warned that precautions must be followed after vaccination, as the world community still does not know if vaccination can protect a person from infection and transmission.