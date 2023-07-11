The two main candidates to preside over the Government -Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) and Alberto Núñez Feijóo (PP)- faced each other on Monday night in the only debate in two of the general elections, which are held on Sunday, July 23 . In four thematic blocks, Sánchez and Feijóo have contrasted their positions on the economy, social policy and equality, pacts and governance, and State, institutional and international policies. The daily sounding of 40dB. for EL PAÍS and Cadena SER confirms that the advantage of the PP has been shortening in recent weeks. Now it would be 1.7 points —31% (-0.4) of the popular versus 29.3% (+0.1) of the socialists— when last June, after the PSOE crash in the municipal and regional , became almost 6. But, who has won the debate? Analysts Sergio del Molino, Najat el Hachmi, Daniel Gascón, Cristina Monge, Jordi Amat, Berna González Harbor and Ignacio Peyró give their opinion.

Sergio del Molino: “Feijóo did not win: Sánchez lost” Some of us believed that the tedium of electoral debates in Spain was due to the orthopedics with which they were raised, with their measured times and moderators that looked like furniture. Well, we’ve already had a discussion that’s more like a free-flowing conversation, and now I understand why rules were needed. Self-management does not work: freed from corsets, the candidates become roosters that crow at the same time. I don’t think the result will change the campaign much or move the blocks or the passions: not a single convinced person will change sides and I can’t imagine many undecided ones making up their minds. Yes, the shortage of low blows was appreciated, despite the anger.

More than Feijóo winning, Sánchez lost. At points, it is true, the thing was almost tied. The president was betrayed by the impetus of fajador: he wanted to overwhelm an opponent who had no choice but to remain calm and boast of being a sensible manager, and he endured. Feijóo was even proactive and threaded some agile and chanante replicas (“whoever takes the Falcon for a walk is you”, he responded to an air blow from Sánchez). The arguments were very poor, but the politics of this campaign, apparently, is only form, not content. Najat el Hachmi: “Feijóo lost at the last minute” We all lost the debate due to the contempt for the public media and the gift of audiences to a private group, going through the lack of reciprocal respect of both candidates by not stopping interrupting each other all night. At first, Sánchez gave the impression of being a student who went to review an exam without enough conviction to defend his management. The reasonable reasons that he exposed to Feijóo, due to his impatient and nervous tone, sounded like forced excuses. The Galician managed to establish himself in a position of authority with effective gestures such as starting to write whenever Sánchez spoke. But after the economic bloc lost that advantage and those two gentlemen in dark suits began to measure themselves to see who had feminism longer. Then they became enshrined in the pacts: you Vox, you Bildu, you 11-M, you ETA. They didn’t seem to mind our weariness or wasting two hours of summer night like this. I considered the match a tie until, in an unexpected script twist, Feijóo lost at the last minute, when when speaking to the camera he did not know how to look us in the eye and it was discovered that everything in him had been imposture. See also The military commissar of Yakutia spoke about payments to mobilized citizens Daniel Gascón: “Whoever had the most to lose wins” The evaluation of the debate has to do with expectations. There was an inversion: the President of the Government presented himself as a candidate and the leader of the opposition, who had been more reticent, could lose his advantage. The erratic performance of Pedro Sánchez has been surprising. We have seen a disjointed debate, with more reproaches and interruptions than proposals, without serious rulings or insults, and with the foreseeable dose of falsehoods: Sánchez has denied that the Zapatero government froze pensions or that he called the police strings. It seemed that character was being judged in part, and the President of the Government has been nervous, cutting off his interlocutor (the moderator has called his attention three times in a row once), sarcastic and unnatural. He has defended his economic management worse than expected, he has been more convinced when talking about feminism (with the problem of the ‘law of only yes is yes’) and he has clumsily entered the framework of his adversary. Feijóo seemed more and more comfortable, and although he has insisted too much on the theatrical act of signing the pact for the most voted list, he has not made decisive mistakes, he has shown irony and solvency, and it was credible as Prime Minister. Cristina Monge: “Who wins? The abstention” A harsh and inaudible debate in much of it. Neither self-management of time nor respect for the rules, if that was possible. Nerves between both candidates; they both knew what was at stake. A debate full of half-truths and interested data. Those used by Feijóo, which were abundant, Sánchez was unable to dismantle.

The white elephant in the room, the same as in the campaign: the pacts of each one. Feijóo went off on a tangent when Sánchez reminded him of his alliances with those who deny sexist violence, to which he replied by offering an agreement for the most voted list to govern. The absences were resounding: barely a few allusions to the pandemic, mere vague mentions of the war in Ukraine, and resounding silence on humanity’s greatest challenge: the climate crisis.

The collection of campaign arguments and slogans, which was what became of the face-to-face anger, will not help the undecided to take sides, nor does it seem to stop the transfer of votes between blocs. Take the test: compare the tables of concerns of the Spanish, the news to which the media pay attention, and the issues that were discussed in the debate. Who wins? abstention. See also Transgender woman who impregnated two inmates transferred from prison Jordi Amat: “A missed opportunity” A year ago, the consequences of the war seemed like they were going to impose a catastrophic economic scenario. The Government of Pedro Sánchez, influencing Europe and promoting social democratic policies, chased away the ghost of the recession. That was the best legacy that the socialist candidate could defend in the debate. The economy was the first block. He failed to capitalize on it. The data dance created a chaotic climate, a bewilderment reinforced by mutual accusations of lying. Mud. Alberto Núñez Feijóo endured. From that moment on, Sánchez was trailed by the opposition leader, who knew where he should hit and hit. And where he hurt the most was when describing the undesired consequences of the ‘law of yes is yes’. Using demagogy, yes, too. Sánchez tried to regain strength by appealing to the pacts with Vox, he tried to create uncomfortable situations about slogans and flags, but Feijóo continued to comply with a script that he interpreted as the minutes passed: accuse the president of being a liar without Sánchez being able to demonstrate the fallacies of that argument. It was not the foreseeable scenario. In most of the bouts in the Senate, the Prime Minister emerged victorious. The opposite happened yesterday. Berna González Harbour: “None shone” The miracle of the debate was that the stopwatch that counted the time used by Sánchez and Feijóo did not break, because they both stepped on the word in a rude way, not elegant or presidential. What we saw was a spectacle of interruptions and data exchange that fell like elusive balls to the stunned citizens on the couch at home. A strong and attacking Feijóo hit Sánchez with a string of economic data dedicated to empathizing with voters who do not have statistics at hand; he also hit with the rapists who have been released from prison and with other mistakes while the president was on the defensive and did not let go. Sánchez, nervous and outraged, linked Feijóo with Abascal and Vox and accused him of lying in the 11-M attack. But the blocks were closing without the president being able to impose his message. None shone, but Feijóo’s position as a candidate put him at an advantage over a president already battered by the pandemic, the war and the difficulties of the coalition, which the popular man managed to take advantage of. If the advisers came to advise Sánchez not to interrupt, they failed. His laughter and comments lost him. See also Julia Ituma, the partner on social media: "His death is everyone's fault" Ignacio Peyró: “Feijóo: surviving is winning” Attributing a resounding victory in the debate is as complicated as having followed the debate itself without despair, but we all predicted a beating from Sánchez —also Feijóo— and behold, Feijóo has not lost. It is not little: Sánchez, who poses as resilient, enjoys himself more as an attacker. And while he was working on the data with Calviño, Feijóo was at rallies —and some crab would fall— with Rajoy in Pontevedra.

Neither of them is a virtuoso of the format: Sánchez has something of a humanoid generated by AI, and Feijóo the human warmth of a conger eel, but the real experts —Rivera and Casado— watched the debate from home. In the debates we look for the Kennedyian blow, the definitive headline: there was none. But there were those who went from less to more and those who went from more to less. Feijóo began trembling and Sánchez ended up sweating, although both had the complicity —shameful— of a moderator. The script was set: victory for Sánchez, demographic growth of the PSOE, days of anguish ‘in extremis’ for the Popular Party. Nobody counted on Feijóo to stray from what was written and change the outcome: from “it has finally happened” to “it has not been bad”. Neither did Feijoo.

