the launch of god of war ragnarok is just around the corner though, thanks to metacritic We already know how the critics rated it and it turns out that everything indicates that it is a clear contender for the 2022 game with Elden Ring.

Now, the debate was immediate among the community, especially the one that wants to defend Xbox oa PlayStation as if they owned shares of the respective companies. We do not doubt that this possibility exists, but the truth is that we do not believe that it is so.

Secondly, that reminded us that the list of the best rated games on Metacritic is public and we can review which of the companies has the highest rated game. Will it be Xbox or PlayStation? (Spoiler alert, Nintendo’s Ocarina of Time is still in first place and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 is in second.)

First of all, let’s define the parameters. The game must be a console exclusive from the respective company. Then you need to have enough reviews, at least 70. This is because it’s a more diverse sample than one with 15, 20, or 30.

Top Rated Xbox Exclusives

Halo: Combat Evolved – 97

Gears of War – 94

Halo 3 – 94

Ninja Gaiden Black-94* (36 reviews)

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic – 94

ForzaHorizon 4 – 92

Forza Motorsport – 92

ForzaHorizon 5 – 92

Forza Motorsport 3 – 92

ForzaHorizon 3 – 91

Halo: Reach 91

Mass Effect 91

The first thing we must not lose sight of is that the first Halo game is the highest rated Xbox title on Metacritic and has the “asterisk” that it only has 68 reviews, but since it is a game from 20 years ago, we can understand which is a high number of reviews that not any game from that era has.

Source: Microsoft Studios

Then we have Gears of War with 94 and Halo 3 with the same rating on Metacritic. We can even bring Star Wars: Knights of the OId Republic into the equation with a 94 rating, despite the fact that it also came out on PC.

Top Rated PlayStation Exclusives

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves – 96

Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty* – 96

LittleBigPlanet – 95

The Last of Us – 95

God of War 2018 – 94

god of war ragnarok – 94

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots – 94

God of War – 94

The Last of Us Part II – 93

God of War II – 93

On the PlayStation side we have 2 exclusives with a rating of 96, in this case it is Uncharted 2 and then metal gear solid 2. The thing is, Hideo Kojima’s game doesn’t count on this list because it barely has 42 reviews within metacritic.

Font: naughty dog

Then we have a couple of 95s with LittleBigPlanet Y The Last of Us and then three come God of War Y metal gear solid 4 with an average of 94. Right at the bottom of this list comes The Last of Us Part II Y God of War II with 93.

Who is better on Metacritic: Xbox or PlayStation?

This answer is totally biased for one simple reason, there are games with high ratings on Metacritic that barely have a minimal sample of reviews.

if we go for the highest rating, because we must say that Xbox has in Halo: Combat Evolved to one of the best games in history along with other outstanding proposals such as grand theft auto iii, Metroid Prime, Perfect Dark and more.

If we go by the average, PlayStation has a much higher than Xbox. Finally, they are samples that come out of Metacritic and they are just that. What we must highlight is that both platforms have delivered memorable original games and that is what we should all applaud.

What do you think of these results? Do not forget that you can share your opinion with us in the comments section. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.