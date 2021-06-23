Who has seen it ?, the previews of the episode of 23 June 2021 on Rai 3

Tonight – June 23, 2021 – a new unmissable episode of Who has seen it ?, the historic Rai 3 broadcast conducted by Federica Sciarelli, is broadcast. The cases of Denise Pipitone and Saman Abbas, the girl who just wanted to be with her boyfriend, but who was allegedly killed by her own family for refusing an arranged marriage, are still at the center of today’s episode, with exclusive updates and documents. . Also in the foreground is the mysterious death of the young Giuseppe Giordano, whose lifeless body was found in an abandoned shed: who killed him and for what reason? In addition, as always, the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty. This and much more during today’s episode, June 23, 2021, on Rai 3.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who saw it? live TV and live streaming? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, airs today – Wednesday 23 June 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (digital terrestrial channel 3). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by the Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.