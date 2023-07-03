“Who has seen?” it really hits: the presenter Sciarelli finds a missing boy. “It was exciting”

The they were looking for from hours even with helicopters after that the parents had raised the alarm for the disappearance of their son, a 15-year-old boy who seemed to have disappeared into thin air while he was with them on the beach in Maccarese, on the Roman coast. It was Federica Sciarelli who found it, a few kilometers further down, in Palidoro. The presenter of “Who has seen it?” in fact, he was at the beach for a day of relaxation but he noticed the boy and immediately notified the authorities, staying with him until the family arrived.

“It was exciting, we know and understand the panic that parents take” commented Sciarelli a Republic after the adventure: she was on the beach of Passoscuro on the Lazio coast, when a colleague of her show, Giampiero Fiore, had told her that a boy had disappeared on the beach of Maccarese, a few kilometers away. Being on the same coast, Sciarelli he had therefore decided to take action, holding a photograph of the boy and his description.

