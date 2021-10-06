Who has seen it ?, the previews of the episode of 6 October 2021 on Rai 3

Tonight – 6 October 2021 – a new episode of Who has seen it? Will be broadcast, the historic Rai 3 broadcast conducted by Federica Sciarelli, on air from 21.20. The case of the pensioner from Ardea (Rome) found dead at home will be at the center of today’s episode. Your son Fabrizio, who had spoken on the show assuming a domestic accident, was arrested: yet another parent killed by his own child? Also, what happened to the model and dog trainer Polina? And what happened to the dogs he trained? The disappearance of Giggino Wi-fi returns because there has been a new sighting of the young man from Meta di Sorrento. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who saw it? live TV and live streaming? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, airs today – Wednesday 6 October 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (digital terrestrial channel 3). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by the Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.