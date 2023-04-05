Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 5 April 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 5 April 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. Serial accumulators: a reality you don’t reckon with. After the story of Raffaele Lioce, found dead among the things he had accumulated, many have come forward: those who ask for help even for their own building, those who ask for help for themselves as they are unable to throw away the stuff that has invaded their home . A more widespread reality than you think. Furthermore, the disappearance of Valter, a professor of Italian and history who has been retired for a few years. The man disappears from Cadòneghe (Padua). And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen tonight’s previews and stories, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who has seen it? live tv and live stream? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is aired today – Wednesday 5 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.