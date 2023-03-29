Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 29 March 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 29 March 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. What happened to Greta, the rock singer originally from Erba (Como) who disappeared on 4 June from Porto Tolle (Rovigo) where she had gone to sell the house inherited from her grandfather? In recent days, the prosecutor’s office has launched a murder investigation and has investigated one person. She talks about it in the episode of Who has seen it? of this evening. The program, conducted by Federica Sciarelli, also includes the story of Raffaele, the serial accumulator who disappeared and was found under a pile of rubbish inside his bedroom. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen tonight’s previews and stories, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who has seen it? live tv and live stream? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is aired today – Wednesday 29 March 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.