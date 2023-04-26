Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 26 April 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 26 April 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. Torture, ill-treatment and violence: the one described by the judge who confirmed the three arrests for the crime of Marzia Capezzuti, the twenty-nine year old from Milan, is a horror film, disappeared for months and then found dead in an abandoned farmhouse in Pontecagnano (Salerno ). Who has seen it?, broadcast tonight at 21.20 on Rai 3, guests of Marzia’s parents Federica Sciarelli.

And then the scam of the fake accident: the victim was the noblewoman Vittoria Caproni, who gave the swindlers jewels and precious items worth one and a half million euros. How to defend yourself? Marco Calì, the head of the Milan Flying Squad who arrested the four scammers, spoke to the microphones of the broadcast. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen tonight’s previews and stories, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who has seen it? live tv and live stream? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is aired today – Wednesday 26 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.