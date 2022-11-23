Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 23 November 2022 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 23 November 2022 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. Saman’s body is buried one meter underground, her parents fled after the crime. Shabbar, the 18-year-old’s father, was arrested in Pakistan. but where is Nazia, Saman’s mother? Who has seen it? this evening unpublished footage, audio and documents on the murder of the Pakistani girl who had rebelled against the arranged marriage imposed on her by her family. And then the disappearance of Greta, the singer who hasn’t been heard from since June: the appeal of her rock band. Also, live the mother of Santina, the six-year-old girl who disappeared from Palermo while playing with her little sister. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

