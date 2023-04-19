Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 19 April 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 19 April 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. In the foreground is the Emanuela Orlandi case: Federica Sciarelli hosts her sister Natalina in the studio. And then, the story of Gisella Cardia, the alleged seer of the Madonna of Trevignano. During the broadcast, photos and documents on the hypothesized apparitions, tears, stigmata and other mystical phenomena of the seer will be shown. Meanwhile, the Civitavecchia prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation against unknown persons for abuse of popular credulity. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen tonight’s previews and stories, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who has seen it? live tv and live stream? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is aired today – Wednesday 19 April 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.