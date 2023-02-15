Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 15 February 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 15 February 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. Waiting for the DNA: for little Angela Celentano a new lead that leads to South America. A resemblance so strong that it prompted the parents of the missing child on Monte Faito to ask for a comparison of her genetic profile.

And then: were Cristina Golinucci and Chiara Bolognesi killed by a person close to the ecclesiastical environment? The attention of the investigators on a man who allegedly molested girls in Cesena. Who has seen it? in the studio with Federica Sciarelli the mother, Marisa Golinucci, with the president of the Penelope association, Nicodemo Gentile.

We will also talk about the death of Elena and her daughter Luana, found lifeless in an apartment in Rome. Did the two men who were with them in the house tell the truth? During the live broadcast, an unpublished document casts shadows on the version of the ‘Shamano Shekinà’. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

