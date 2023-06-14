Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 14 June 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 14 June 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. At the center of the episode will be the case of Kata, the five-year-old girl who lives with her mother in an occupied hotel in Florence. On Saturday the shocking news: the girl disappeared while her mother was at work. The videos, messages, testimonies and statements of the protagonists on “Chi l’ha visto?” conducted by Federica Sciarelli. And then Daniele Potenzoni’s father, live, comments on the latest video: a man with a flat nose who looks very much like his son, who disappeared on his way to the Pope’s audience 8 years ago. We will then deal with what happened to Stefano, 42, from Rome, found lifeless in the infirmary of a Sardinian prison. The man had been taken to Sardinia to testify in a trial. Family members don’t believe in suicide. Guest in the studio Marisa, Stefano’s sister. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

