Who has seen it?, the previews of the episode of 12 July 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 12 July 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it?, the historic Rai 3 program hosted by Federica Sciarelli, will be broadcast from 9.20 pm. The mystery of Emanuela Orlandi: the family speaks after the news that casts a sinister light on the uncle of the missing girl, thus excluding the track that leads to the Vatican.

A special of Who has seen it?, with the identikit and also the words of the policeman who saw a man talking to Emanuela just before disappearing. And then, in connection from Florence, Kata’s parents speak a month later of the kidnapping of the five-year-old girl. And as always the appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen tonight’s previews and stories, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who has seen it? live tv and live stream? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is aired today – Wednesday 12 July 2023 – at 21.20 on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.