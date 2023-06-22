The last episode of the program hosted by Federica Sciarelli “Who has seen it?” has sparked a lot of controversy. All the accusations poured out on the web, in particular on Twitter where users complained of excessive space given to news stories, already widely covered by newspapers and other programs, to the detriment instead of the true heart of the program, i.e. the appeals for the finding the “new missing”.

In fact, according to the users, in the last episode of the investigative program which since 1989 has been trying to help the families of missing persons to trace their loved ones, the time dedicated to this part would have been really too scarce: “However, I would advise the editorial staff of #chila since we should go back to talking more about missing persons, than about cases that already talk about it in other broadcasts. Otherwise it’s all copy and paste, and people get tired after a while. Thank you!!!”, tweeted an annoyed user, mentioning the latest news cases – such as that of little Kata Alvarez – on which the program would have lingered too much, to the point of obscuring the rest, relegating the appeal to the disappeared shortly before closing.