Since the founding of Major League Soccer in 1996, there have been many scoring champions in each of the seasons, between 1996 and 2004 the distinction made by the league was called the MLS Scorer Champion Award (MLS Scoring Champion Award), which was the goal scorer award, which was a points system with two units for goals and one for each assist.
But from the 2005 campaign it is simply called the Golden Boot, once this has been explained, in the following list we share the top 10 footballers with the most goals in a single season, having been the scoring champions/winners of the Golden Boot.
The Hungarian footballer was part of the Chicago Fire Between 2017 and 2019, his time in North American soccer was very good and in his first season he had his best record being the Golden Boot with 24 goals.
The historic Guatemalan former soccer player is considered the best player in the history of his country, marked an era in North America, ‘The Little Fish’ Ruiz He was part of United States soccer at various stages and with various clubs, but it was with los angeles galaxy who made history by being the top scorer in the league twice, being in the 2002 campaign his best record with 24 goals.
The young Argentine soccer player is the most recent winner of the Golden Boot, as he won this award in his second season with the austin fcone of the most recent franchises in the championship by scoring 25 goals.
The ex-Senagalese soccer player was part of the extinct Tampa Bay Mutiny and in the 2000 season he was the top scorer in the championship with 26 goals.
The former soccer player from Trinidad and Tobago began his career in the United States and spent his first and only two seasons there with the Columbus Crew and it was in his first season where he got the record of 26 annotations.
The former England striker spent the last nine years of his soccer career in the United States and with the new york red bulls He spent his best moments where he was a three-time winner of the MLS Supporters’ Shield, as well as a two-time Golden Boot, with his best quota of 27 goals during the campaign.
The historic American striker and legend of the San Jose Earthquakes He came to win the Golden Boot twice, but on the second occasion was when he left his highest record with 27 scores.
The former American soccer player reached a maximum quota of 27 goals in his time in North American soccer, with the former team Tampa Bay Mutiny which disappeared in 2001.
The Venezuelan attacker has been one of the best forwards that have come to North American soccer in recent years, in the 2018 season he had a mark of 31 goals that served for the atlanta united be crowned champion.
The Mexican forward is the one who holds the record for the most goals in a single season of the North American championship with 34 goals in 2019, that campaign has been, without a doubt, the one with the best individual performance in Los Angeles, since he not only marked that outrage of goals but gave 15 assists.
