More than 200 attacks on medical facilities in the Gaza Strip have been carried out since October 7, 2023. The director of the regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), Ahmed al Mandhari, announced this on Monday, December 4, during a briefing.

“Since October 7, at least 203 attacks on medical infrastructure have been recorded in the Gaza Strip. The targets of these attacks were hospitals, clinics, ambulances and medical vehicles,” he said.

As Ahmed al Mandhari emphasized, such a large number of attacks in such a short period of time is unacceptable.

On December 4, the Al Jazeera television channel, citing data from the Gaza Strip Ministry of Health Ashraf al-Kidra, reported that 15,899 people had died in the enclave since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. It was specified that 56 medical institutions were completely destroyed in the Gaza Strip, and another 20 hospitals are not working. It was also emphasized that since the beginning of the conflict, 238 medical workers have been killed and 56 ambulances destroyed.

Earlier, on December 2, al-Kidra reported that after the end of the truce in the Gaza Strip, 193 people were killed and 652 residents were injured of varying degrees of severity.

On December 1, the Israeli army said that the Palestinian Hamas movement had violated the truce and opened fire on Israeli territory. Thanks to a temporary ceasefire agreement concluded on November 24, the sides exchanged more than 200 hostages and prisoners.

On October 7, Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began to launch retaliatory strikes.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.