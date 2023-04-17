CAR EXPERTDrivers entering and exiting the highway must give way to other traffic. The priority rule is clear. ‘But what about priority if the entrance is also the exit and entering and exiting cars cross each other?’ asks reader Joke Zwijnenburg. Our car expert Niek Schenk answers.

Ask: ‘Who has priority when the entrance and exit of a motorway are combined? You can see this, for example, at the Gorinchem junction. You are coming from the A15 and want to enter the A27, but the slip road is also the exit, so entering and exiting cars cross each other. This situation occurs in several ways.’

Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: 'This is a so-called weaving section and such situations have indeed been applied to numerous Dutch motorways. Normally, drivers performing a special manoeuvre, such as merging or exiting, must give way to other traffic. But in this case, both drivers perform a special maneuver at the same time. According to the law, therefore, neither of them has priority.

All that remains is to take a good look around you, offer other drivers space and indicate the direction in time. Incidentally, once a driver has reached the weaving section and then no longer changes lanes, he must still be given the right of way by anyone else who subsequently merges in or out and thus performs a special manoeuvre.’

