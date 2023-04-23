“Who hasn’t loved a nurse?” A sentence said during a conference organized by the Order of Nursing Professions in Ancona and the accusations of sexism against the regional health councilor of the Marche Filippo Saltamartini are launched.

Accusations that unleash a storm that the person concerned tries to appease by explaining: «in a hospital ward, even when faced with serious pathologies, who hasn’t ‘loved’ a doctor or a nurse? What is the meaning of sexist?”.

On the attack the deputy dem Irene Manzi: «Declaring in front of the Professional Order of Nurses of Ancona: “which man hasn’t loved a nurse?”, Didn’t make anyone laugh. It’s one of the worst sexist stereotypes.”

With the sentence “not only does he demonstrate that he has no respect for women, but also that he does not understand the importance of the institutional role he covers and the importance of the task of the nursing staff in the health system”.

The Marche Democratic Party increases the dose, through the voice of the secretary Chantal Bomprezzi and the five provincial secretaries: «Instead of giving answers on the serious lack of health services, the Councilor treats the category of nurses as a natural object of male desire as women, rather than mentioning them as irreplaceable health professionals”.

The dem ask for an “apology” from the commissioner for “all women, health workers, especially nurses, for the entire Marche community. President Acquaroli must immediately revoke his mandate as vice president.’

Councilor Saltamartini returns the accusations of sexism back to the sender and also the reconstruction of the facts: «I reply to the left that the sentence continued “who has never loved a nurse when you are sick?” It is typical of the left to expunge a word from a context to delegitimize the political opponent, a typical example of the Bolshevik school, of which the exponents of the left are masters».

«The context of the Conference – he says – highlighted the paradigm shift with which the national and regional governments have modified the treatment of personnel, most recently with the decree that provides for an increase in wages, the decriminalization of medical liability, free activity after working hours, eliminating the principle of exclusivity”.

“Nurses and doctors save lives, I added – continues Saltamartini – it is a different mission from any other profession of the public administration and for this we also need a revision of the treatments”.

