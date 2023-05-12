Of Health editorial

The emergency was declared in July 2022. 87 thousand cases of Mpox and 140 deaths were recorded. General manager Ghebreyesus: “We must not let our guard down”

According to the World Health Organization, monkeypox is no longer a global health emergency. This was announced by director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference. “I am pleased to declare that Mpox, the new name for monkeypox, is no longer a public health emergency of international concern,” he said, welcoming the proposal of the emergency committee for Mpox.

In total, more than 87,000 Mpox cases and 140 deaths from 111 countries have been reported to the World Health Organization. WHO was greatly encouraged by the rapid response from countries. We now see constant progress in controlling the epidemic”, obtained “on the basis of the lessons of HIV” thanks to the “work done in close contact with the most affected communities”. And so “almost 90% fewer cases have been reported in the last 3 months, compared to the previous 3 months,” Ghebreyesus underlined. The Public Health Emergency of International Concern (Pheic), had been declared in July 2022. “However, as with Covid, this does not mean that the job is finished”, pointed out the DG WHO. “Mpox continues to pose significant public health challenges that require a robust, proactive and sustainable response. While we welcome the downward trend in Mpox cases globally, the virus continues to affect communities in all regions, including Africa where transmission is not yet well understood. Travel-related cases across regions highlight the continuing threat. There is a particular risk for people living with untreated HIV infection.” See also 63 research projects to improve patient care and quality of life have been awarded

It therefore remains important for WHO that countries maintain their testing capabilities and continue their efforts, assess their risk, quantify their response needs and act promptly when necessary. The recommendation is the integration of Mpox prevention and treatment into existing health programs, for rapid response to future outbreaks.

Most cases of monkeypox have been reported in men between the ages of 18 and 50, particularly men who have sex with men (MSM), although the virus can be transmitted to anyone. Common symptoms include fever, body aches, headache. The rash typically develops within three days of the onset of fever.