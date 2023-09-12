This Golf doesn’t look that special, but RM Sotheby’s expects a sky-high yield.

Like the ID. GTI showed last week at the IAA, we do not have to say goodbye to the GTI label for the time being. That only makes the car that started it all even more important: the Golf I GTI, which made its debut at the IAA in 1975.

Is the first Golf GTI still a spectacular car in 2023? Not really, it is a fairly anonymous car in terms of appearance and with that 110 hp it is not a speed monster either. But that doesn’t matter: it is a real cult car, so there are plenty of enthusiasts to be found.

One of these enthusiasts was a certain Mr. Iseli, who bought a Beetle as his first car at the age of 16. Buying cars then became a hobby that got completely out of hand, as he ended up owning 93 of them.

This collection also includes a Golf I GTI, which is now – together with the rest of the collection – being auctioned by RM Sotheby’s. The most special thing about this car is the mileage: there are only 34,752 km on the odometer.

We have seen cars with lower mileage, but for a 45-year-old Golf GTI this is quite little. Of course, these were just cars that were driven a lot. The owners had no idea that they would one day become collector’s items.

The time has now come, because RM Sotheby’s expect a sky-high yield for this original GTI. They count on 50,000 to 70,000 (!) Swiss Francs. And before you think that the Franc is so low: 70,000 Swiss Francs is 73,140 euros.

Will this Golf really fetch that much? We will see that on Friday, when the car is auctioned in St. Moritz.

Photos: RM Sotheby’s

This article Who has 70k to spare for this Golf I GTI? first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#70k #spare #Golf #GTI