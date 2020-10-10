Rekha, one of Bollywood’s superstars and talented actresses, remains a mystery even today. In the 90s, as much as the discussion line’s acting and their beauty were, the discussion was also about their affair. Today on the occasion of Rekha’s birthday, we are telling you some unheard stories related to her life. Do you know that Rekha’s husband Mukesh Aggarwal committed suicide after 1 year of marriage.

In 1990, Rekha married businessman Mukesh Aggarwal. It is said that Mukesh Agarwal loved Rekha immensely. The day Mukesh proposed Rekha, both of them got married. It is said that after marriage, Rekha came to know that Mukesh was in depression and she left him and went abroad. Mukesh committed suicide while Rekha was abroad. It is said that Mukesh hanged himself from the scarf of Rekha itself. Rekha’s image became negative when this news came out. Mukesh’s family and the people of the film industry reprimanded Rekha for this incident.

The guard writes to the line letter –

It is said that Rekha’s bungalow in Mumbai, there is no entry of men. Even the guards of the bungalow give a letter to the line, which is carried to the line when the work is done. It is said that Rekha lives in the bungalow with her secretary Farzana. Although Rekha is always silent on every news. She never confirms any news.

At one time there were a lot of rumors of Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan’s affair in B-town. It is said that one day Rekha called Jaya Bachchan and called her to her house and said that she would never leave Amitabh Bachchan. Kuli then had an accident with Amitabh Bachchan during the film and when Rekha arrived to meet Big B, she was barred from visiting. It is said that only after this the affair of both ended.